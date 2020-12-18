Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticizes Kejriwal for insulting farmers’ struggle with ‘cheap theatricality’

Opinion

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday criticized Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal for insulting farmers’ struggle with “cheap theatricals by breaking copies of farm laws”, which was one of the first to notify in the country.

In a statement here, Badal said that the Chief Minister of Delhi was known as a “dramabaaz”, but this time he had indulged in unprecedented hypocrisy by breaking the same laws in Vidhan Sabha that he had notified on November 23.

Asking Kejriwal to have mercy on the farmers, he said it was strange that the Delhi CM had suddenly discovered that farmers were sitting outside in cold wave conditions and that more than twenty farmers had passed away. “The Prime Minister of Delhi is only shedding crocodile tears in a desperate attempt to erase the stain he has put on his name by rushing to notify agricultural laws on instructions from the central government. However, these dramas will not help. Farmers know that Kejriwal and AAP have never supported their struggle and that Kejriwal has always danced to the central government.

The Bathinda legislator claimed that it was not the first time Kejriwal had tried to “cheat” farmers. “Earlier, the Chief Minister of Delhi first notified the hated agricultural laws in secret and when this fact came to light, he tried to win the sympathy of the farmers by going on a ridiculous inspection of a few toilets near the Singhu border. . These latest antics of breaking copies of farm laws have also been done to save the AAP’s sinking ship in Punjab, where the party has been completely discredited and rendered redundant. Such low-level tactics will not help. Punjabis have seen through AAP and will never trust the party again, ”he added.

While tearing down copies of the three farm laws recently enacted at the special assembly session, Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of introducing these laws to raise funds for the elections. “The BJP has made elections very expensive in recent years. The agricultural laws have been made by the BJP to raise funds for the elections ”, he had said.

Hundreds of farmers protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 against the Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) of Agricultural Products Act of 2020; the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.