Farmers upset with Narendra Tomar, Prime Minister Modi for linking uproar with opposition | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers unions on Friday objected to comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar linking ongoing protests to opposition parties and said farmers were determined to continue their agitation seeking the repeal of the new agricultural laws.

“Instead of addressing the issue of repealing the three agricultural laws that erode farmers’ power over land and agriculture, and establish multinationals and large companies to grow in agriculture, he (PM) has reduced himself to himself to a party leader, undermining his role as a responsible chief executive of the country, who is expected to solve the problems, ”All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement.

The AIKSCC, which has been coordinating with the 40 unions that participated in the talks with the government, referred to Modi’s remarks during his speech at a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ held in Madhya Pradesh via video conference.

In the Take Farmers open letter on Thursday, the AIKSCC said it was full of references to Congress, AAP and Akalis (SAD), which were not the issues farmers were protesting about. “He (Tomar) has made fictitious claims that farmers will not lose their land, which is in contradiction with the 2020 Contract Law, which states that farmers’ lands will be mortgaged under Section 9 and recovery of quotas. of farmers under Section 14.7 as arrears of land income from advances taken from the company under Section 14.2 of the Act, “the committee said. The AIKSCC will issue an” open response “to the Take the Saturday, with specific objections to other clauses of the recently enacted agricultural laws.

