Farmers Protest Traffic Updates: One Side of Chilla Border Opens, Tikri, Dhansa, and Others Closed

Delhi traffic police said on Friday that the Chilla border for travelers traveling from Delhi to Noida is now open, while the other carriageway is closed. They also alerted in a tweet that the Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for any movement, while the Jhatikara border is open only to two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Travelers on the Delhi-Haryana route can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders as they are currently open.

The traffic police also asked travelers to take an alternative route through the school toll tax borders of Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu, as the borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh are closed amid the commotion. of farmers. Police have diverted traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road and asked commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway 44.

The Chilla and Ghazipur borders for travelers traveling to and from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad were closed in lieu of farmers’ protest. Travelers were asked to take alternative routes to Delhi across the Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. Police had suggested the same routes earlier in the morning due to the closure of the Ghazipur border.

People in Delhi have been facing traffic problems while traveling to neighboring states, as thousands of farmers from all over India have sat on the capital’s borders since the last 23 days. They have been protesting against the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September. Farmers believe that the laws are for companies and will leave them vulnerable to being exploited by them. Even after extensive rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the Center, the stalemate on the issue continues.