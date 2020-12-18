Farmers’ Protest LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi to Virtually Address Madhya Pradesh Farmers Today

Opinion

Farmers ‘agitation against the three controversial farm laws went into effect on Friday 23rd, and as of now, the stalemate continues between the government and farmers’ unions. Amid the continuing stalemate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Madhya Pradesh farmers virtually on Friday in a ‘Kisan Kalyan Sammelan’. The program will be broadcast on television in 23,000 villages in the country and in all Madhya Pradesh district headquarters.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court resumed hearing petitions seeking the immediate expulsion of protesting farmers from the Delhi borders. The bench of 3 judges, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, who had accepted the pleas on Wednesday, said the supreme court would not interfere with the protests, adding that they should be allowed to continue as long as they are peaceful and develop. . not result in damage to the life and property of other citizens. Also on Thursday, the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been at the forefront of the government in his talks with the protesters, wrote an open letter to farmers in which he said a misunderstanding had been created between them with regarding the reforms. Tomar further wrote that several other farmers’ unions had welcomed the reforms and were happy with the laws.

Prime Minister Modi to virtually address Madhya Pradesh farmers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Madhya Pradesh farmers virtually on Friday. The program will begin at 2 pm via video conference, Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office said in a statement on Thursday.