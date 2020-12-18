Farmers protest: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side, Tikri and others remain closed

Opinion

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Friday that the Delhi-Noida road on the Chilla border will be open to traffic, but the other side will remain closed in the face of protests from farmers, who have been camping on the borders of the national capital for 23 days. .

Another border connecting the national capital with neighboring Uttar Pradesh, such as Tikri and Dhansa, remained closed. The Jhatikara border will be open only to two-wheelers and pedestrians.

“The borders of Tikri, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders are open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians, ”the traffic police tweeted.

Some of New Delhi’s borders with Haryana were also closed as the farmers’ turmoil entered its 23rd day.

“The borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh are closed. Please take alternate routes through the toll tax borders of the Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu schools, ”the traffic police tweeted, adding that traffic had been diverted from the Mukarba and GTK roads. Travelers were advised to avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Highway, and NH-44.

The borders that were open between Delhi and Haryana were Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. Only one side of the Jharoda border was open.

Traffic alert:

The open borders available to Haryana follow the borders

* Jharoda (only carriageway / single road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2020

The traffic police further added that the Ghazipur border was closed to traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

The Gazipur border is closed to traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests from farmers. People are advised to take an alternative route to get to Delhi across the Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders, ”the traffic police tweeted.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting near Delhi’s borders against the three controversial agricultural laws passed by the Center in September. The three laws, which farmers say would make them vulnerable to exploitation by large corporations, are: the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.