Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says Prime Minister Modi addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Opinion

Amid continued protests by farmers in the country against the three farm laws recently passed in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Madhya Pradesh farmers by videoconference on Friday, saying the laws have not been introduced in any way. overnight. There have been decades of discussions, consultations, he said. “These were the demands of farmers for decades. If we see the manifestos of the political parties today, we will find the same promises, “said Prime Minister Modi.

Criticizing opposition parties for “misleading” farmers, Prime Minister Modi said: “I don’t think they have a problem with agricultural reforms. They have problems with the fact that what they promised and could not deliver now. Modi has done. I am crossing my hands in front of all political parties. Please take all the credit you want. I will give credit to the manifestos of the political parties. “

“When they were in power, they dismissed the Swaminathan Commission report. We investigated the report and implemented the recommendations, ”said Prime Minister Modi, adding that Madhya Pradesh farmers are well aware of the false promises of Congress. “You know better as they had promised a loan waiver to farmers in Madhya Pradesh. But did you all understand that? he said.

The congressional promise of exemption from agricultural loans does not include small farmers who cannot even go to the banks, said Prime Minister Modi.