Escaping Godman Nithyananda offers 3-day visa to ‘nation’

Opinion

The controversial self-styled god Nithyananda, who was reported to be on the run last year after facing rape and kidnapping charges, and who later established a new “nation” called Kailasa, has now started issuing special three-day visas for tourists to visit. the mysterious island nation, several news websites reported on Friday.

Kailasa visa holders will have to travel from Australia aboard a recently launched private chartered flight service “Garuda,” Nithyananda announced in a recent video.

“Today, you can start applying for the Kailasa visa. You have to get to Australia on your own. From Australia, Kailasa has its own chartered flight services, ”he said in a video on his official Facebook page. “Please do not apply for a visa for more than 3 days. Kailasa can accommodate anyone for just three days for now. ”

Nithyananda said all visitors will receive free food and accommodation during the course of their stay, but will only be allowed to meet or see him once during their visit. While travelers will have to make their own arrangements to get to Australia, airfare to and from Kailasa will be covered by the Nithyananda organization, he clarified. The island nation has also created an email id ([email protected]) through which visitors can apply for the visa, according to reports.

While the exact location of Kailasa is unknown, it is believed to be close to Australia. Various news reports suggested that the “nation” is located on a small private island near Trinidad and Tobago.

Nithyananda has also promised that visitors will be able to visit “param Shiva” during their stay.

Nithyananda, 42, founder of a trust, Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which has temples, gurukulas and ashrams in many countries, disappeared last year after an FIR was registered against him in November on charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to turn into collecting donations from supporters to run his ashram, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police said. He was also charged in a rape case brought against him in Karnataka.

In December, a few days after Gujarat police confirmed that Nithyananda had fled the country, a website appeared, kailaasa.org, claiming that he had created a new “nation” called Kailasa that aims to provide a haven for the “Dispossessed Hindus”. ”.

India had rejected reports of creating a “nation”, and then-Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said: “Creating a website is very different from creating a nation.”

According to the website, Kailasa has its own flag, passport, and emblem.

In August this year, Nithyananda unveiled the newly minted Kailasa coin called “Kailashian dollars.”