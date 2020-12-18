India Top Headlines

Defense Minister delivers 3 DRDO systems to heads of the armed forces | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh handed over three systems developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization to the heads of the three armed forces on Friday, an official statement said.

Singh handed over India’s Maritime Situation Awareness System (IMSAS) to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at an event here, the Defense Ministry statement said.

IMSAS is a software system that provides a picture of the global maritime situation, marine planning tools and analytical capabilities to the Indian Navy, the statement said.

The minister delivered the Astra Mk-1 missile system to Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, according to the statement.

This missile is the first locally developed missile beyond visual range (BVR) that can be launched from Sukhoi-30 and other combat aircraft.

Singh delivered the Border Surveillance System (BOSS), which is an all-weather electronic surveillance system, to Chief of the Army General MM Naravane at the event here.

The three systems, IMSAS, Astra Mk-1 and BOSS, have been designed and developed solely by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), according to the statement.

The Minister of State for Defense, Shripad Naik, and the Chief of Defense Staff, Bipin Rawat, were also present at the event.

