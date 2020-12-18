Defendant acquitted, Manipur police return medal awarded for ending drug trafficking

Opinion

A recipient of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for bravery in the ‘war on drugs’ decided to return her medal after a special court in Imphal acquitted seven people who were arrested in a drug transport case in 2018 .

The officer, Thounaojam Brinda, is an additional superintendent of the Manipur Police.

The Imphal Special Court (ND&PS) acquitted Lhukhosei Zou, former chairman of the Chandel Autonomous District Council, and six other people on Thursday, saying that the prosecution has not fully proven the charges against them.

“In recognition of this case as part of the Honorable Chief Minister’s ‘War on Drugs’, I was awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for bravery on the occasion of Patriots Day, August 13, 2018.” Brinda says in a letter. addressed to Prime Minister N Biren Singh, who also has the housing portfolio.

“… I feel morally inclined not to have fulfilled my duty according to ‘the wishes’ of the country’s Criminal Justice Delivery System. Therefore, for the reasons cited above, I do not consider myself worthy of the honor that your good self has bestowed on me. Therefore, I return the same to the state Department of the Interior so that it can be turned over to a more dignified and loyal police officer, ”he added.

However, the court convicted two others, Thangminlun Zou from Churachandpur District and Tung Khan Mung Zou alias Mung alias Aric from Tengnoupal District, under the 1985 NDPS Act and set December 21 for the sentencing hearing.

It should be recalled that in June 2018, a Manipur police team seized 4,595 kg of heroin and 2.80 lakh of World is Yours (WY) amphetamine tablets worth around Rs 27.79 crore from eight people during an operation in Imphal and its surroundings.