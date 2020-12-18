daytime-temperatures-are-likely-to-drop-below-normal-today-in-delhi-and-other-parts-of-northwestern-india

Opinion

The temperature at 6:10 a.m. today was around 4.5 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung Station. Today’s minimum temperature data will be updated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9 a.m. M.

There is a wind speed of 11 km / h. Although cold wave conditions have not been recorded, the daytime temperature is likely to be below normal today.

Both cold day and cold wave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan and Delhi for the next two days. The low temperature is likely to rise 2 to 3 degrees C after that and 5 to 6 degrees C at highs for the next three days, according to IMD.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees C in eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and by 4 to 6 degrees C in eastern India over the next three days. Most parts of the western region are likely to see a minimum temperature drop of 2 to 3 degrees C.

Dense fog is likely over the foci of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram for the next three days.

On Thursday, the daytime temperature dropped to just 15.2 degrees C, 7 degrees below normal, categorized as a severe cold day by IMD. The low temperature recorded Thursday around 8.30am was 4.6 degrees C, 4 degrees below normal. The gap between the maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday was only 10 degrees C. Thursday was the fourth consecutive cold or severe cold day in Delhi.

According to the IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is considered based on two parameters: a minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees C and the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below. normal, respectively.

A cold snap occurs on the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and / or is 4.5 notches lower than normal for the season for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is below 4 degrees C in the plain. Witnessing a cold day and a cold snap together means that the gap between day and night temperatures was lower than normal.

Cold snap to severe cold snap conditions are highly likely at some points over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan for the next three days and will decrease thereafter, according to the bulletin. from IMD. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northern Rajasthan and northwestern Uttar Pradesh for the next two days and diminish thereafter. Heavy fog is likely in some foci over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram for the next three days.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is in the poor category at 293, bordering on very poor. It is likely to start to deteriorate marginally from today, but will largely remain in the poor to very poor category, according to Delhi’s air quality early warning system under the earth science ministry.