Covid-19: When, where and how to receive the vaccine? All you need to know

Opinion

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has answered many of the public inquiries in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) in its recently released document. The health ministry reiterated that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is voluntary, however, it recommended that people receive the full dose of the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus and limit the spread of the disease.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the full schedule of the Covid-19 vaccine to protect against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to close contacts, including family, friends, relatives and co-workers, ”the government document . read.

The Comptroller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) is examining requests from Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer to grant emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccines. Earlier this week, the Center said DGCI has sought more data from these companies, but it will not affect the timing of the vaccine launch.

Read also | Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry

These are some of the important frequently asked questions:

Can a person currently infected with Covid-19 (confirmed or suspected) be vaccinated?

People with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the virus at the vaccination site. The government has recommended that infected people postpone vaccination for 14 days after resolution of symptoms.

Is it necessary for a person who has recovered from coronavirus infection to be vaccinated?

The government has said that it is advisable to receive a full schedule of the Covid-19 vaccine regardless of the history of infection with the new coronavirus. He added that the vaccine will help develop a strong immune response against the disease.

How to know if a person is eligible for vaccination or not?

During the initial phase, the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to healthcare and front-line workers. The government said that people age 50 and older can also get the vaccine at an early stage depending on the availability of the vaccine. Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number about the time and place of the vaccination.

Is it necessary to register with the health department to receive the Covid-19 vaccine?

Yes. Registration of the beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination against Covid-19. Information about time and place will be shared with the beneficiary only after registration.

What documents are required for eligible beneficiary registration?

Any of the photo IDs listed below can be presented at check-in:

Driver’s license, Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labor, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee National Law (MGNREGA) work card, Official identity cards issued to MP / MLA / MLC, PAN card , Passbooks issued by bank / post office, Passport, pension document, service identity card issued to employees by central / state government / corporations, voter identification.

Will a photo / ID be required at registration?

Photo identification produced at the time of registration must be presented and verified at the time of vaccination. It is essential both for the registration and for the verification of the beneficiary at the place of the session to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated.

Can a person who takes medicines for diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension get vaccinated?

Yes. People with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered a high-risk category. They need to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.