Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, Supreme Court observes, calls for more testing and intermittent rest for healthcare workers

Opinion

On Friday, the Supreme Court observed that the Covid-19 pandemic has spread like wildfire due to a lack of implementation of the guidelines and standard operating procedures. “Everybody in the world is suffering in one way or another. It is a world war against Covid-19, ”said a Supreme Court bench made up of Justice Ashoke Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

Calling for more vigilance and vigilance, the bank said that if authorities decide to impose a curfew or lockdown, it must be announced in advance so that people can take action for their livelihood.

The high court said that strict and severe action must be taken against those who violate the Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs, regardless of their position.

The bank said there should be more police personnel in food courts, restaurants, vegetable markets, sabzi mandis, bus stations, train stations, etc., as these are the places that are seeing people gathering.

Permission for any celebration will not be granted to the extent possible, the CV noted, adding that there must be a mechanism to verify the number of people attending such a meeting. The bank also noted that there will be more and more evidence and the focus should be to state correct facts and figures. “One must be transparent in the number of tests and declare the facts and figures of the people who are positive for Corona. Otherwise, people will be deceived and will have the impression that everything is fine and will become negligent, “said the bank.

The weekend / night curfew may be considered by states where it is not in effect. However, any decision to impose a curfew or lockdown must be announced well in advance so that people can learn about and make provisions for sustenance, such as the ration, the Supreme Court said.

“Another problem is the fatigue of front-line health care officials. They are already physically and mentally exhausted due to tireless work for eight months. Some mechanism may be required to give them an intermittent rest, ”the superior court said.