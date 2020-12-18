India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Active infections down to 3.13 lakh | India News

NEW DELHI: The exponentially increasing trend in India’s total Covid-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recovered from the disease crossing a “crucial peak” of 95 lakh, the Health Ministry of India said on Friday. the Union.

The total of recovered cases is more than 30 times the number of active cases, the ministry stressed.

The current number of active Covid-19 cases in India of 3,13,831 represents only 3.14% of total infections.

The gulf between active cases and recoveries is continually widening, the ministry said.

“Recoveries have exceeded active cases by more than 92 lakh (92.06,996). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has also increased to 95.40%. India is one of the top countries with the highest recovery rate high worldwide, “he said highlighted.

New daily recoveries outnumbering new cases have ensured a steady decline in active cases along with an increase in total recoveries. In a 24-hour span, only 22,890 people were infected with Covid-19 in India. In the same period, India recorded 31,087 new recoveries.

New recoveries have outpaced new cases continuously since the last 21 days.

Five states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, account for nearly 52% (51.76%) of the total recovered cases in the country.

Of the new cases recovered, it is observed that 75.46 percent are concentrated in 10 states and UT.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of recoveries in a single day with 4,970 newly recovered cases. A total of 4,358 people have recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours, followed by 2,747 in West Bengal.

Of the new cases, 76.43 percent are from 10 states and UT, the ministry said.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of new cases daily with 4,969. West Bengal and Chhattisgarh follow with 2,245 and 1,584 new cases, respectively.

A total of 338 fatal cases have been reported in one day.

Ten states and UT account for 75.15 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of casualties (65), followed by West Bengal and Delhi with 44 and 35 daily deaths respectively. Daily deaths in India are steadily declining. There have been fewer than 500 deaths a day in the last 13 days.

