cbi-hires-a-hyd-company-for-bank-fraud

New Delhi Investigating another massive bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought a case against Hyderabad-based Transstroy (India) Ltd and its CMD Cherukuri Shridhar, among others, for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank. of Rs 7,926 crore, authorities said on Friday.

People familiar with the development said that the amount involved in the fraud was even greater than what Nirav Modi owes to Indian banks. Modi is currently facing extradition proceedings and is being held in a UK jail.

Transstroy, which was engaged in the construction of roads, bridges, irrigation projects, subway-related works, as well as in the oil and gas business, is currently in the liquidation process according to an order of the National Court of Company Law (NCLT) in September 2019..

In addition to Transstroy and Sridhar, the CBI has named Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (additional director of the company) and Akkineni Sathish (additional director) as defendants in the FIR registered in its Bengaluru unit.

Agency teams carried out raids Friday in Hyderabad and Guntur at the defendants’ facilities and recovered documents related to the fraud, authorities said.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur said that Transstroy had taken advantage of the credit facilities in multiple banking deals of a consortium formed with other banks led by Canara Bank.

“It was further alleged that the defendant was involved in the falsification / fabrication of account books, falsification of stock statements, alteration of balance sheets, transfer of funds, etc. It was also alleged that the defendant misappropriated the bank’s funds and diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the banks and caused a loss of Rs 7,926.01 crore (approximately) to Canara Bank and other member banks. The account had been converted to NPA (non-performing asset) and the fraud was reported, ”Gaur said.

HT was unable to reach Transstroy’s company or legal representatives for comment.