Cases drop, Manipur to suspend Covid testing of passengers flying to the state

Manipur has decided to suspend Covid-19 testing of incoming air passengers at Imphal International Airport as of Friday, authorities said.

“However, thermal detection surveillance will become more vigorous by increasing the number of detection counters at Imphal airport from one to four,” Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) V Vumlunmang said in an order Thursday. “Covid testing will be performed for anyone who is symptomatic. Additionally, any traveler with a history of contact with a Covid-positive person will be tested.”

The Covid state task force made the decision during its meeting on December 14, according to the order, adding that the percentage of air passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 has dropped to about 1% and specific tests have not. they are considered essential when the positivity rate is below 2%.

In another development, with Manipur’s active Covid-19 cases declining in recent days, the state authority has decided to close six open Covid Care Centers (CCCs) in five districts.

The CCCs identified for closure are UNACCO and RD Wing in Imphal West District, Bal Bhavan in Imphal East District, Lamding Higher Secondary School in Thoubal District, Model Higher Secondary School in Noney District, and Sadbhavna Mandap in the Churachandpur district.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Manipur fell below the 2,000 mark in the past two days, bringing the state’s total active cases to 1,872.

Chief Minister N Biren wrote in a Facebook post Thursday: “No. of positive Covid in the state is decreasing day by day, before it was above 3000/3300 but since 2/3 days, the non-positive has decreased below 2000 /. Thank God. My dear friends, please strictly follow the SOPs and be more careful. Let’s go down to 0 (zero) “.

As of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 27,454, while the total number of recovered cases is 25,250. The state’s recovery rate stands at 91.97%. There have also been 332 deaths from Covid-19 in the state.