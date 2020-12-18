India Top Headlines

Biz World queues for ‘lockdown’ | India News

AHMEDABAD: Lockdown is a dreaded word in business circles, meaning migrant labor, falling sales, lost revenue, and grim profit forecasts. However, with the word imposing instant recovery value, there is a mad scramble for “Lockdown” as a brand. Since the government “lockdown” closed people in their homes, the official portal of the Comptroller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks in India has received at least 57 requests to secure the trademark rights for the word “lock” for various products.

The first application to use it as a trademark was filed on March 20, apparently following global signals, four days before the blockade was imposed on March 24. Before March 20, not a single application had been made to secure the intellectual property rights for “Lockdown.” “Lockdown” is a coveted name for products such as industrial oils, pesticides, livestock feed, pharmaceuticals, medicines, scientific and surgical gadgets, clothing, footwear, games and sporting goods. The highest applications, however, have come for coffee, tea, and snacks. Explaining the rush, intellectual property attorney Jatin Trivedi told TOI: “Whenever a word becomes popular, merchants and manufacturers take advantage of its supposed publicity by naming products and services after it. People want to capitalize on the recovery value.”

