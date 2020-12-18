India Top Headlines

AUP Supporters Are Cheating Farmers, Says Smriti Irani | India News

MEERUT: Amid ongoing farmer agitation in the country, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that parties that were members of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) were misleading farmers about the three agricultural laws.

Speaking at a Kisan Sammelan (farmers conference) in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh, Irani said leaders who oppose farm laws never worked for the welfare of farmers and questioned what was so “objectionable in the laws” that Congress and other UPA supporters are protesting against them.

“It is for the first time in their life that poor farmers have a Pradhan Sevak that provides them with Rs 5 lakh medical coverage under Ayushman Bharat, and has arranged to cook gas cylinders for them. Opposing opposition leaders to the farm laws never worked for them. They are doing politics in the bills. What is so objectionable about the bills that Congress and other UPA supporters are protesting against them? “Irani asked.

He claimed that the government had held discussions on the laws with farmers’ unions six months before they were passed in Parliament, adding that House was also assured that the minimum support price would not be suspended.

“After 20 years of discussion, the bill was presented in the country’s parliament after discussions with farmers and organizations six months before its approval. The House was assured that the MSP would not be suspended. Do not fall prey to the opposition, “he added. urged the farmers.

The Union minister said that during the six years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term, the government provided Rs 8 lakh crore as payments from the MSP, while UPA in its 10-year tenure only provided Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the farmers as payments from the MSP.

