Are we underestimating the working women of India? – news from india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020 5:09 AM IST

India needs more women to join the workforce. According to the latest Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS), only 25.9% of women between 15 and 49 years old were working or looking for work. This number is 78.3% for men. Unless the gender gap in employment is closed, the economy will not be able to harness the full potential of its young workforce. This has a direct influence on per capita income levels. An HT analysis of per capita worker income and per capita income in China and India showed that India’s gap with China was much larger in terms of per capita income than income per worker. According to World Bank data, China’s GDP per capita was 2.4 times that of India in 2016. In terms of GDP per worker, this ratio was only 1.7. The gap between China’s leadership over India in terms of GDP per capita and GDP per worker has widened over the past three decades.

While there may be little doubt about the need to incorporate more women into the workforce, two government reports suggest that there is significant ambiguity about the number of women workers in the country.