Another TMC MLA leaves the party, third big outing in two days | India News

NEW DELHI: In another blow to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta resigned from the match on Friday.

This is the third big outing of the match in two days.

On Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party after resigning from his cabinet portfolios in state government and resigning as a member of the board of directors.

Cheering for Adhikari, Pandabeswar MLA and Asansol civic body head Jitendra Tiwari also left the party, amid speculation that they might move over to the BJP.

Former Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee has also announced that he will leave the party and join the BJP.

Dutta, a two-term MLA, said he sent the resignation letter to Trinamool Congress Chairman Mamata Banerjee via email, sparking speculation that he could join a long list of party leaders who have joined the BJP or are willing to do it before the assembly. elections, probably in March-April.

“With all due respect, I present my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress, as well as from all other positions I hold in the party and its associated organizations with immediate effect,” Dutta wrote in his resignation letter.

“I think I am not fit for the party on the current stage. But I will not resign as an MLA,” he told reporters.

“Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won with the votes of the people. If I leave (I resign), where will they go?” added.

The resignations come ahead of Union Interior Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal this weekend. You will address a political rally and have lunch at a farmer’s residence in Midnapore.

Suvendu Adhikari is expected to join the BJP in the presence of Shah.

With its sights set on the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP has been beefing up its campaign in the state on war, deploying Union ministers, a deputy CM and central leaders and assigning them six to seven districts. Lok Sabha electoral rolls each.

Previously, the BJP had assigned incumbents in its office to collect feedback from five different areas of the survey state.

The party has become the ruling TMC’s main rival, winning 18 of Lok Sabha’s 42 seats in the 2019 elections, leaving no stone unturned in its effort to form the next government in the state.

( With PTI inputs )

