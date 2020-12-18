India Top Headlines

Amid TMC rebellion, Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bengal | India News

CALCUTTA: Interior Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Friday night for a two-day visit to take stock of BJP affairs in the state as the assembly elections approach, amid a rebellion within the ruling Trinamool Congress.

There is much speculation that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress and renounced cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may join the BJP during Shah’s visit alongside a host of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs like Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari.

Shah will stay at a hotel in Newtown after arriving in Kolkata, a BJP leader said.

“He is scheduled to meet with NIA officials on Saturday morning. He will then visit Swami Vivekanada’s residence in northern Calcutta to pay tribute,” said the BJP state leader.

“Later, Shah will travel to Midnapore where he will pay tribute to the revolutionary Khudiram Bose and offer puja at two temples,” he said.

After this, you will visit a farmer’s house for lunch, followed by a public demonstration on the grounds of Midnapore College.

“There are chances that several TMC leaders will join the party at this rally. After the rally, he will return to Kolkata and hold meetings with state leaders and take stock of the organization,” said the BJP leader.

On Sunday, Shah is scheduled to visit Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan and then have lunch at the home of a Baul singer.

“Then he will lead a tour in Bolpur. It will be followed by a press conference. After that, he will depart for Delhi,” said the BJP leader.

Shah’s visit comes in the context of growing animosity between the Center and the state, with the Interior Ministry calling on the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers to the central deputation, prompting a combative Mamata Banerjee called the measure “unconstitutional and unacceptable.” .

BJP head of state Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and the party chairman JP Nadda will visit West Bengal every month until the assembly elections are over, probably between April and May.

Nadda paid a one-day visit to North Bengal in October and went on a two-day tour last week, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

Times of India