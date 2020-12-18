India Top Headlines

All India Kisan Sabha Announces Support for Agricultural Protests | India News

MUMBAI: The All India Kisan Sabha said on Friday that he would join the farmers protesting in Delhi against the new agricultural laws introduced by the Center.

The announcement was made in Nashik by AIKS leaders Ajit Nawale and Ashok Dhawale, the state president of the Center for Indian Trade Unions, Dr. DM Darar and Sunil Malusare, among others.

“The three laws are aimed at enabling companies to make a profit at the expense of farmers. To oppose them, we will leave Nashik on December 21 and participate in ongoing protests. Thousands of farmers are expected to join us.” Dhawale said. .

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than three weeks. At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the Center and 40 farmers’ unions to break out of the deadlock, but the unions are demanding the complete repeal of these laws.

He said that the AIKS and allied teams would also protest the 2020 Electricity (Amendment) Bill and claimed it was meant to privatize the sector, resulting in higher energy bills for people.

Reference page