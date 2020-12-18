A 60-year-old man from Siwan, Bihar, travels 1,000 km to join the farmers’ protest in Delhi

Opinion

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Siwan in Bihar, arrived in Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday after completing a nearly 1,000-kilometer journey in 11 days by bicycle to take part in the ongoing farmers’ protest against agricultural laws.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi urged the central government to repeal the three agricultural laws.

“It took me 11 days to get here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to withdraw the three agricultural laws. I will be here until the movement is over, ”Manjhi told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agriculture. Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.