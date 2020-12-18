99.9% of members of Congress want Rahul Gandhi as president: Randeep Surjewala

Opinion

Congressional leader Randeep Surjewala said on Friday that the party would soon begin the procedure to elect a new president and that 99.9% of party members, including Hom, wanted Rahul Gandhi at the helm.

He said that the Congressional Electoral College, the members of the Indian Congress Committee (AICC), and the workers and members of Congress would be involved in the procedure.

“The party will soon begin the procedure to elect a new party president. The Congressional Electoral College, AICC members, Congressional workers and members will choose who is the most suitable. 99.9% of the people, including me, want Rahul Gandhi to be elected party chairman, ”he said.

The great old party will elect its new president ahead of crucial elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu. The party’s recent poor results in the state assembly elections in Bihar and Maharashtra have turned several of its eminent leaders into dissidents.

Current party chair Sonia Gandhi has called a strategy meeting on Saturday and some of these dissidents are expected to be present. The group includes eminent names such as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and the former minister of the Union, Shashi Tharoor.

The party has even sought the council of leaders at the block and district level for suitable candidates for the highest positions in the states. The measure’s main objective is to control infighting in the states and unite warring factions, said a congressional official who did not want to be named.

The youth wing of Congress has eliminated the internal voting system that was started by former president and current frontrunner to take over the party chairmanship Rahul Gandhi in 2008. The Youth Congress devised a new format that relies on member registration to elect your state unit heads.

This system was adopted in the Himachal Pradesh selection and will be used for the selection process in Gujarat, Telangana and Mumbai. However, the selection in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will follow the old procedure.

Congress performed poorly in the recently contested Bihar Assembly elections, winning only 19 seats after contesting 70.