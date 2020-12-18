99.9% of Congressional Leaders and Workers Want Rahul Gandhi as Boss: Surjewala

Opinion

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday that the process to elect a new party chief was underway and that 99.9% of its leaders and workers wanted former president Rahul Gandhi to return.

“The party chairman will be elected by the electoral college, the AICC (All India Congress Committee) members and the congressional workers,” Surjewala said at a press conference. “The workers of Congress will choose the most suitable person for the position. 99.9% of the party’s workers and I believe that Rahul Gandhi should be elected president ”.

Surjewala added that Gandhi belonged to the rare brand of leaders willing to stand up to the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This has made congressional workers and ordinary people love both,” he said.

Surjewala dismissed suggestions that Acting Chief Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with a number of party leaders, including some from the group that wrote a letter calling for organizational reform, was a meeting with “rebels or dissidents.” The meeting is scheduled for Saturday.

“Due to the Covid-19 protocols, the President of Congress was unable to hold meetings,” Surjewala said. “He has decided that during the next fifteen days several meetings will be held to address organizational issues. This is not a meeting of rebels or dissidents because in the Congress party we believe that we are all part of the same family. ”

He added that the G-23 issues, as he had come to refer to the leaders, had been resolved with the announcement of the party elections. “The BJP continues to spread such insinuations, we are a family and we will stick together and work to strengthen the Congress party,” Surjewala said.