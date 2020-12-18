2 Uttarakhand Congress leaders face police case for stopping minister’s car

Opinion

A First Information report has been filed against two congressional leaders in Uttarakhand for allegedly stopping the car of state education minister Arvind Pandey and throwing armbands as he was on his way yesterday to attend the BJP farmers’ rally.

The appointees are former Congress Party District Chairman Preet Grover and Gadarpur Unit Chairman Siddharth Bhusari. The complaint was made by Kheemanand, Minister Pandey’s gunner, police said. The complainant has alleged that the accused stopped the minister’s fleet, shouted abusive slogans and intimidated him.

“An FIR has been filed against two leaders of Congress for dissuading a public servant from fulfilling his duties, illegal restraint and criminal intimidation. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation, ”said Arvind Chaudhary, in charge of the Gadarpur Police Station in US Nagar.

The FIR has been registered under section 341 (punishment for incorrect restraint), 186 (obstruction of a public servant in the performance of a public function), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant to do his duty) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit crimes) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.