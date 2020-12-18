12 mild earthquakes since June, New Delhi feels strong tremors

Opinion

An earthquake of medium intensity of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale shook various parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday night, prompting people to run from their homes. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds. The earthquake occurred at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface. There were no reports of damage to life or property, as earthquakes of magnitude four or less cause little damage.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Haryana Rewari, according to the National Center for Seismology of India (NCS). “Earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR. Tremors were felt in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center for Seismology, it was suggested that the epicenter was 30 miles southwest of Gurugram, ”Skymet Weather tweeted.

Delhi, which is near a fault line, is susceptible to major earthquakes, geologists say. The city is located in seismic zone IV, a very high risk zone.

In June, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was detected near Delhi. It was the eleventh minor earthquake recorded in and around Delhi since May. On May 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale struck 13 km northwest of New Delhi. On May 10, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the national capital, the epicenter in the Wazirpur area of ​​NCR, which was the strongest this year until the earthquake was reported on Thursday. On April 12 and 13 there were also earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7 respectively in the Delhi region.

These recent earthquakes have sparked discussions about the possibility of increased seismicity around Delhi and fears of a major imminent earthquake sometime soon. Neither of these apprehensions have any scientific basis, as on rare occasions Delhi has been the epicenter of an earthquake. Delhi experiences tremors even when an earthquake occurs in Central Asia or in the Himalayan ranges, which are the most seismically active regions and due to the large population and high density, an earthquake in Delhi sets off the alarm.