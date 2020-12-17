Will Kunal Kamra face contempt for his tweets? The Supreme Court will decide tomorrow

Opinion

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on contempt petitions filed against comedian Kunal Kamra. The petitions against the comedian were filed by two law students, Shrirang Katneshwarkar and Skand Bajpai, and a lawyer, Abhijudaya Mishra.

A bench of judges Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah will approve the orders on Friday.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had last month given his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra for his November 18 tweet, saying it was “extremely vulgar and disgusting” and that it tended to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court.

The consent of the Attorney General or the Attorney General is required, under article 15 of the Law of Contempt of Courts of 1971, to initiate a procedure for contempt against a person.

Kamra had allegedly criticized the high court in his tweets which the Attorney General said were in “bad taste”. Venugopal had also said that it was time for people to understand that blatantly attacking him will attract punishment.

The petitioners claimed that Kamra began posting tweets on November 11 when the high court was hearing journalist Arnab Goswami’s appeal against the Bombay High Court order rejecting his statement of request for provisional bail in the case of complicity in the suicide of 2018.

Kamra had refused to retract his tweets and apologize.

“The tweets I posted recently have been found in contempt of court. Everything I tweeted was from my point of view that the Supreme Court of India gave a partial decision in favor of a speaker in prime time, ”he said in a statement addressed to Venugopal and the judges on his Twitter page. “My point of view has not changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on issues of the personal freedom of others cannot be without criticism. I do not intend to retract my tweets or apologize for them. I think they speak for themselves, “he added.

