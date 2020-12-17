Vaccine “Hesitation” Increases Among Indians As Virus Cases Fall – Survey India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Many Indians seem reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as infections have dropped dramatically since a peak in mid-September and some people are concerned about possible side effects. Prepare the vaccination strategy modi warns of possible side. -effects-idINKBN284 1SO, according to a survey of 18,000 people released Thursday.

India reported 24,037 new infections on Thursday, less than 30,000 for the fourth day in a row, bringing its total to 9.96 million, the second highest in the world. More than 144,000 people have died.

Until early last month, India seemed poised to beat America’s infection count, but since then the gap between them has widened significantly. American cases have now risen to more than 16 million.

The government says it may soon approve some of the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorization, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Pfizer / BioNTech injection, which is already being used in the United States and Britain.

India wants to roll out the 28M01S vaccines in a few weeks, initially targeting people most exposed to the virus and over 50, but a survey by New Delhi-based consultancy LocalCircles found that around 69% of respondents did not see an urgent need. to get vaccinated.

“It appears that some of the key reasons for the hesitation are limited information on side effects, efficacy levels and a growing belief in parts of the population that Covid-19 cannot affect them due to their high levels of immunity.” LocalCircles said in a statement. .

Many people in the survey, which had responses from almost a third of districts in India, said they believed that “we are moving towards herd immunity.”

Jiaul Haque, a software engineer from the eastern state of Assam, said he thought he had already developed some kind of immunity to Covid-19 and would wait to see how the various vaccines work in other people before signing up for one.

“The vaccine has not exceeded the normal duration of testing,” said the 36-year-old.

“All vaccine companies are competing with each other, so that worries me too.”