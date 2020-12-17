Two armed Pak intruders shot dead at international border | India News
AMRITSAR: Two Pakistani armed intruders attempting to enter India taking advantage of the thick layer of fog were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) early Thursday morning.
According to sources, a BSF patrol group observed some suspicious movement in the jurisdiction area of the Rajatal border post in Amritsar sector.
The BSF troops defied the intruders who ignored the warning and continued to advance towards the international border fence and instead opened fire on the BSF jawans.
In retaliatory action, BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders carrying AK-47 rifles.
