Twitter on SC about the FIRs posted by Khalistani | India News

Twitter on SC about the FIRs posted by Khalistani
NEW DELHI: Social media platform Twitter moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek the annulment or consolidation of 16 FIRs filed against it in 16 states after a Canadian-based separatist Sikh offensive post of activist Gurpatwant Singh Panun.
Appearing on Twitter, lead attorney Sajan Poovayya told a bank of Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian that the social media platform had no control over posts made by third parties and that it had suspended the account of Panun after a complaint from the Indian. government.
And yet BJP’s Vinit Goenka appealed to all citizens to bring sedition cases against Twitter, prompting numerous FIRs to be brought against the social media platform in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana , Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. The court sought responses from these states and the Center. “Multiple FIRs, in all jurisdictions, registered against the petitioner regarding the same tweet alleged by a third party on the Twitter platform is an abuse of process, with the intent to harass and threaten,” Twitter said.
