The Minister of Agriculture has endeavored to engage in a humble dialogue, read his letter: PM Modi to farmers | India News

The Minister of Agriculture @nstomar ji has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers, trying to have a courteous dialogue… https://t.co/dE3YPmZ66F – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1608215148000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, through his letter to farmers, made an effort to engage in humble dialogue and asked ‘annadaatas’ to read it.Tomar, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, said the Modi government is committed to the well-being of farmers and stressed that the new farm laws are intended to benefit small and marginal farmers.“The Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, has written a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in humble dialogue. I ask all ‘annadaatas’ (farmers), to read it I also ask all the people of the country to make sure this letter reaches more and more people, “Modi tweeted in Hindi.In his letter, Tomar, accusing Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehoods about the new farm laws, also called on farmer agitators not to fall victim to these “white lies” and said the Center is willing to address all your concerns.

Tomar, who is leading the negotiation with some 40 farmers ‘unions together with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister for Commerce Som Parkash, claimed that there are no provisions in these laws to take control of farmers’ lands by of the companies.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the 2020 Farmers’ Agricultural Price Assurance and Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement; the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three union ministers and 40 farmers’ unions to break out of the stalemate.

The unions, however, demand a complete rollback of the central laws. Last week, the Center had sent a proposal to these unions, stating that it would give them a written guarantee that the minimum support price (MSP) system will be maintained and will also address their other key concerns.