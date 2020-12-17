India Top Headlines

The countdown to the launch of the ISRO rocket progresses smoothly | India News

CHENNAI: The Indian space agency is preparing for the last space mission of the year, orbiting the communications satellite CMS-01 (formerly GSAT-12R) on Thursday at 3.41pm with its PSLV-C50 rocket.

According to the Indian Space Research Organization ( ISRO ), the fuel and oxidant fill for the second rocket stage has been completed.

The countdown to the launch is progressing smoothly at Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The 44 meter high four-stage PSLV-C50 is the PSLV’s 22nd flight in an ‘XL’ configuration (with six belt-driven engines hugging the first stage).

The PSLV in normal configuration is a four-stage disposable rocket / engine powered by alternately solid and liquid fuels with six booster engines attached to the first stage to give increased thrust during the initial moments of flight.

The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four belt motors, larger PSLV-XL and Core Alone variant without any belt motors.

The choice of rocket to use for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit in which the satellite is orbiting.

According to ISRO , the PSLV-C50 rocket carrying CMS-01 is tentatively scheduled to take off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The launch is subject to weather conditions, the ISRO had said before. CMS-01 is a communications satellite intended to provide services in the Extended C Band of the frequency spectrum, which will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and the Lakshadweep Islands.

India’s 42nd communications satellite will have a lifespan of seven years.

Approximately 20 minutes after its flight, the PSLV-C50 will eject CMS-01 into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and from there, the satellite will be picked up and positioned in a geosynchronous stationary orbit.

The CMS-01 will replace the GSAT-12 which weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on July 11, 2011 with a useful life of eight years.

ISRO President K. Sivan had previously said that the PSLV-C50 rocket will be followed by the launch of a new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rocket with EOS-02 (Earth Observation Satellite) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV). wearing EOS-3.

The other Indian satellites that are ready for launch are GISAT and Microsat-2A.

The launch of the GISAT-1 satellite, scheduled for March 5 this year, was postponed for technical reasons one day before launch.

The GISAT-1 satellite will be carried by a GSLV rocket. The GSLV rocket was decommissioned after launch was suspended and is undergoing renovations. The rocket’s cryogenic engine has shut down and is getting ready again.

The GSLV carrying GISAT-1 is expected to fly after the PSLV C50

