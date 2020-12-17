Home / India News / Test of 2 Prithvi-2 missiles developed by DRDO off the coast of Odisha in Balasore

India

Updated: December 17, 2020 6:10 AM IST

India on Wednesday successfully launched two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off the east coast of Odisha at Balasore.

According to sources, the tests of the nuclear-capable surface-to-surface missiles developed by DRDO were a success.

At the beginning of December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with an attack range of 300 kilometers successfully hit its target ship in a test fire.