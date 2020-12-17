Breaking News
Test of 2 Prithvi-2 missiles developed by DRDO off the coast of Odisha in Balasore

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Dec 17, 2020
According to sources, the tests of the nuclear-capable surface-to-surface missiles developed by DRDO were a success.

India
Updated: December 17, 2020 6:10 AM IST

Tests of the nuclear-capable Prithvi-2 surface-to-surface missiles developed by DRDO were a success. In this photo, a rapid reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) launch is underway at ITR Chandipur, Odisha.
Tests of the nuclear-capable Prithvi-2 surface-to-surface missiles developed by DRDO were a success. In this photo, a rapid reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) launch is underway at ITR Chandipur, Odisha. (PTI)

India on Wednesday successfully launched two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off the east coast of Odisha at Balasore.

At the beginning of December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with an attack range of 300 kilometers successfully hit its target ship in a test fire.

