Supreme Court hears petition on agricultural laws: main news | India News
Yesterday, the Supreme Court observed that the farmers ‘problem will soon become a “national problem”, and stated that it intends to establish a committee consisting of representatives of the Indian farmers’ unions, the government and other stakeholders. to solve the problems of protesting farmers.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said Thursday
A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in the hearing pleadings challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws said they will not decide the validity of the laws from now on.
The first and the only thing we will decide today is on the protest of the peasants and the fundamental right of citizens to move. The question of the validity of the laws can wait: SC
We recognize the fundamental right to protest against the law and we will certainly restrict it. The only thing we can investigate is that it shouldn’t harm someone’s life: CJI
Farmers have the right to protest. We will not interfere with that, but the form of protest is something we will study. We will ask the Center what is the form of protest that is being carried out, to alter it slightly so that it does not affect the right of movement of citizens: SC
A protest is constitutional until it destroys property or endangers life. Center and farmers have to speak; We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before which both parties can give their version of the facts: SC
The committee will give a result that must be followed. The protest can continue in the meantime. The independent committee may have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and others as members. : SC
You (the farmers) cannot instigate violence and you cannot blockade a city like this. The blockade of Delhi can make the city’s people starve. Your (farmers) purpose can be fulfilled by talking. Simply sitting in protest won’t help: SC
We are also Indians, we are familiar with the plight of farmers and we sympathize with their cause. You (farmers) just have to alter the way the protest progresses. We will make sure you can defend your case and that is why we are thinking of forming a committee: SC
The Supreme Court asks the Attorney General if the government can assure the Court that it will not take any executive action on the implementation of the law until the court hears the matter.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said Wednesday
The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stated that it intends to form a committee with representatives of Indian farmers unions, government and other stakeholders to resolve the impasse between farmers and the government on the new agricultural laws.
The Supreme Court allowed the implementation of eight farmer unions which are: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU – Rakesh Tikait), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU – Rakesh Tikait), BKU-Sidhupur (Jagjeet S. Dallewal), BKU-Rajewal (Balbeer Singh Rajewal), BKU-Lakhowal (Harinder Singh Lakhowal), Jamhoori Kisan Sabha (Kulwant Singh Sandhu), BKU-Dakaunda (Buta Singh Burjgill), BKU – Doaba (Manjit Singh Rai) and Kul Hind Kisan Federation (Prem Singh Bhangu).
The Bench told Attorney General Tushar Mehta that the government’s negotiation is not working and “is bound to fail again.” He asked the Attorney General to provide the names of some representatives of farmers’ organizations to join them as parties in the proceedings before him.
When the Delhi government, through lawyer Rahul Mehra, spoke in favor of repealing the agricultural laws, Attorney General Tushar Mehta said that the Delhi government had no role in the issue at hand, to which he agreed agreed the superior court.
Farmers protest against the recently enacted Agricultural Products Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.