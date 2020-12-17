Supreme Court hears petition on agricultural laws: main news | India News

Here’s what the Supreme Court said Thursday

1 A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian in the hearing pleadings challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws said they will not decide the validity of the laws from now on.

2 The first and the only thing we will decide today is on the protest of the peasants and the fundamental right of citizens to move. The question of the validity of the laws can wait: SC

3 We recognize the fundamental right to protest against the law and we will certainly restrict it. The only thing we can investigate is that it shouldn’t harm someone’s life: CJI

4 Farmers have the right to protest. We will not interfere with that, but the form of protest is something we will study. We will ask the Center what is the form of protest that is being carried out, to alter it slightly so that it does not affect the right of movement of citizens: SC

5 A protest is constitutional until it destroys property or endangers life. Center and farmers have to speak; We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before which both parties can give their version of the facts: SC

6 The committee will give a result that must be followed. The protest can continue in the meantime. The independent committee may have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and others as members. : SC

7 You (the farmers) cannot instigate violence and you cannot blockade a city like this. The blockade of Delhi can make the city’s people starve. Your (farmers) purpose can be fulfilled by talking. Simply sitting in protest won’t help: SC

8 We are also Indians, we are familiar with the plight of farmers and we sympathize with their cause. You (farmers) just have to alter the way the protest progresses. We will make sure you can defend your case and that is why we are thinking of forming a committee: SC