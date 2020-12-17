India Top Headlines

SC will decide on Friday whether to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Thursday that it will issue its order on Friday on a series of petitions seeking criminal contempt proceedings against comic book artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the Supreme Court.

The pleas arose for a court hearing led by Judge Ashok Bhushan, who heard presentations by attorney Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared for one of the petitioners and claimed that Kamra had posted several scandalous tweets for the judiciary.

“All these tweets are outrageous and we had asked for the consent of the attorney general,” Katneshwarkar told the court, which also included Justices RS Reddy and MR Shah.

He read the letter from Attorney General KK Venugopal, who had given his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra.

The court asked the lawyer not to read the cartoonist’s alleged derogatory tweets at a public hearing, saying they had already reviewed Venugopal’s letter on the matter.

The consent of the attorney general or attorney general is required under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 to initiate contempt proceedings against a person.

One of the petitions has been filed by law student, Shrirang Katneshwarkar, who has claimed that Kamra had started posting tweets on November 11, when the high court was hearing journalist Arnab Goswami’s appeal against the order of the High Court of Bombay rejecting his request for bail. in a 2018 suicide incitement case.

