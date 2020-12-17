India Top Headlines

SC will decide on Friday whether to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will issue its order on Friday on a series of petitions seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings in contempt of comic artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the Supreme Court.

The pleas were brought before a court on Thursday headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan, who heard submissions by lawyer Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared by one of the petitioners, and claimed that Kamra had posted several scandalous tweets for the judiciary.

“All these tweets are outrageous and we had asked for the consent of the attorney general,” Katneshwarkar told the court, which also included Justices RS Reddy and MR Shah.

He read the letter from Attorney General KK Venugopal, who had given his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra.

The court asked the lawyer not to read the comic book artist’s alleged derogatory tweets in court, saying they had already reviewed Venugopal’s letter on the matter.

The consent of the attorney general or attorney general is required under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 to initiate contempt proceedings against a person.

The attorney general had consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying that the tweets are in “bad taste” and that it is time for people to understand that blatantly attacking the supreme court will attract punishment under of the Law of Contempt of Courts of 1972.

One of the petitions was filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others, who claimed that Kamra had started tweeting on November 11, as the high court heard journalist Arnab Goswami’s appeal against the Bombay High Court order that rejected his provisional guilty plea. bail in a suicide complicity case in 2018.

The statement alleges that after the high court granted Goswami provisional bond on November 11, Kamra “re-posted several tweets and thus scandalized” the high court and “further reduced” his authority.

“The supposed contemnor (Kamra) has the following 1.7 million people. The scandalous tweets of the alleged contestant were seen by his followers and many of them retweeted the same thing ”, the allegation affirmed.

He has alleged that when some people tried to inform Kamra of contempt of court, he was “rude, arrogant and unapologetic” and his conduct shows that he has “no respect” for the higher court.

The statement alleges that his tweets are in “such bad taste” that an ordinary and prudent man can deduce that he has scandalized the supreme court.

“The citizens of India have the highest respect for the courts of law. No law-abiding citizen of this country would tolerate such an act of tweeting by the alleged contemnor (Kamra), ”he said.

“This court, by showing magnanimity and grace, had left contemporaries alone in the past by offering apologies. But the alleged contemnor’s conduct is so harsh that the alleged contemnor does not deserve any sympathy from this court, even if he makes an apology. The citizens of this country firmly believe that people like the alleged contemnor should not be saved at any cost, ”he said.

Venugopal had consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra for his tweets and said that today people believe that he can “boldly and shamelessly condemn” the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising their freedom of expression, but under the Constitution, freedom of expression is subject to the law of contempt.

“I have reviewed each of the tweets you have attached to obtain consent to proceed in criminal contempt against Kunal Kamra. The tweets that I extract below are not only in bad taste, but they clearly cross the line between humor and contempt of court ”, the attorney general had said in his letter to one of the applicants who had requested his consent for the initiation of a process for contempt. against Kamra.

