SC Issues Notice to Center, 8 States on Twitter India’s Statement Against Multiple FIRs | India News

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Supreme Court requested a response from the Center and eight states, including Karnataka and Assam, on a petition from Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd seeking to overturn several FIRs filed against it for allegedly promoting a tweet about ‘Khalistan’ .

A bank headed by Chief Justice, SA Bobde, took note of submissions by Chief Defender Sajjan Poovayya, who appears on Twitter India, that there can be multiple FIRs for an incident and sought their annulment.

The firm has requested prosecution from the FIRs for carrying out the trial in a lower court, as was done in the case of journalist Arnab Goswami.

Multiple FIRs have been brought against the US Indian arm of Twitter INC in eight states for allegedly promoting the tweet of a Gurpatwant Singh Pannum on ‘Khhalistan’

Pannum tweeted a poll on Twitter on whether India should recognize Khalistan’2020 “.

In proceedings conducted by videoconference, the court, also composed of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, issued notices on the petition to the Union Ministry of the Interior and to Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The court also sought responses from whistleblowers who have filed criminal complaints against the social media giant.

He also issued the notice to Vinit Goenka, a BJP official who alleged that the firm had taken financial consideration to promote the alleged tweet.

Twitter India has stated that it has no control over the content of the Twitter website and that the content is monitored by the US-based Twitter Inc.

