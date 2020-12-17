ram-janmbhoomi-teerth-shetra-says-the-temple-will-be-built-using-only-national-funds

Opinion

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds raised from the general public through a mass outreach program, as its trust does not have the necessary approvals to accept donations from abroad, the Champat Rai trust general secretary said Wednesday.

Underlining that the Ram temple would take the form of a ‘rashtra temple’, he said that Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra will initiate the campaign of massive contacts and contributions throughout the country for the construction of the temple. At a press conference here, Rai said that photographs of the proposed new model of the temple will also reach millions of homes through this campaign. “Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of 10 rupees, 100 rupees and 1000 rupees will be made available,” he said.

To maintain transparency in financial deals and transactions, the trust has printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1000 denomination, it said.

Rai also said that for the construction of the temple, foreign funds cannot be raised as the trust does not have enough necessary approvals, while the CSR funds can be considered for the adjoining temple buildings.

In addition, he said that a goal has not been set for the fundraising and no estimate has been made of the expenses for the construction of the temple.

Rai said that through this campaign, the public will also be aware of the historical importance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.