prime-minister-modi-writes-to-nawaz-sharif-and-mourns-the-death-of-his-mother

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to express his condolences for the death of Sharif’s mother last month, according to Pakistani media reports on Thursday.

The letter was sent by Charge d’Affaires Gaurva Ahluwalia of the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad to Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on December 11 with a request that she pass it on to her father, who lives in the UK. since last year.

Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Shehbaz Sharif, died in Britain on November 22. His body was taken to Pakistan to be buried at the family’s estate at Jati Umra in Lahore.

Modi’s letter dated November 27, accessed by Dawn News television channel, read: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of her mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, on November 22 in London. My condolences are with you in this hour of intense pain. ”

Addressing Sharif as “Mian Sahib”, the name often used in Pakistani political circles for the former prime minister, Modi wrote: “His simplicity and warmth were really very moving. In this moment of deep pain, I ask the Almighty to give you and your family strength to endure this irreparable loss. May the deceased soul rest in peace. ”

This is perhaps Modi’s first approach to a Pakistani leader since ties between the two countries hit a low after the terrorist attack on Pathankot air base in January 2016.