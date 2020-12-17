prime-minister-modi-will-address-madhya-pradesh-farmers-by-video-conference-on-december-18

India

Updated: December 17, 2020 6:01 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a Madhya Pradesh farmers ‘conference on Friday around 2 pm, as the state government will transfer Rs 1,660 crore to farmers’ 35 lakh accounts. The CMO has confirmed that Modi will target farmers. This comes at a time when farmers who mainly belong to Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September. The protest has been developing for the last three weeks calling for the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Farmer conferences to be held across the state on December 18 arenarendramodi It will be addressed by videoconference. Prime Minister Modi will address farmers at 2pm. – CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 17, 2020

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday thanked farmers in Madhya Pradesh for supporting agricultural laws.

• More than 35 lakh farmers will receive an amount of aid of 1600 million rupees at the conference

• PM Shri arenarendramodi Will address

• CM Shree @ChouhanShivraj Will join Raisen

• Inform you about the farmer-friendly provisions of the new farm laws RM:https://t.co/KtqBa6Oiah#CMMadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Ymd2KnV5Ca – CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 17, 2020

At tomorrow’s event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also distribute the amount of crop loss aid to farmers, his office confirmed.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office also mentioned that there will be a discussion on the new agricultural laws. Farmers will be informed about the farmer-friendly provisions of the program’s new agricultural laws, the OCM has said.

The mega event is being organized on four levels: gram panchayat, block, district and state. The prime minister will address the program at the state level, where some 20,000 farmers will also be present.