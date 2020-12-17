Prime Minister Modi Holds Virtual Summit With Sheikh Hasina, Says Bangladesh Is An Important Pillar Of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Bangladesh remains one of the important pillars of India’s “Neighborhood First” policy. Modi said his government has focused on maintaining strong relations with Bangladesh since his government took office.

Prime Minister Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India and Bangladesh during the virtual summit between the two leaders.

The summit will be held one day after India celebrated its 50th anniversary of the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Chilahati-Haldibari rail link is an attempt by India and Bangladesh to reactivate a rail link between the two nations that ceased operation in 1965.

Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Hasina also released a commemorative stamp honoring the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led the nation to its independence from Pakistan.