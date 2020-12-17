‘No political party appreciates me,’ Kangana tweets, explaining why

Opinion

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who calls herself a vote repeller, as told by her supporters, took to Twitter and said that she is not the favorite of any political party. Although there have been rumors, fueled after his recent fight with Shiv Sena, that the actor may join the BJP, Kangana previously clarified that he does not harbor any political ambitions.

The ongoing farmers ‘protest has brought the actress back into the news, in addition to her movies, after she got involved in a Twitter dispute with singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers’ protest.

I have been honest about the film industry, so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations that most Hindus hate me, during the liberation of Manikarnika I fought with Karni Sena, so Rajputs He threatened me too, I oppose Islamists, many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis … 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2Eu4RENQWm – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

“I fought with Khalistanis. so now the majority of Sikhs are against me, ”Kangana wrote referring to his recent comments on the farmers’ protest.

“… my supporters tell me that no political party likes a repellent vote like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me,” he explained. But he said that it is appreciated in the world of his conscience.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations, most Hindus hate me, during the liberation of Manikarnika I fought Karni Sena, so Rajputs He also threatened me, I am opposed to Islamists, many Muslims hate me, “she wrote.