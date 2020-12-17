Narendra Singh Tomar writes an open letter to farmers, says a misunderstanding has been created regarding the laws

Opinion

As the dispute grows between opposition parties and the central government regarding the removal of the three new agricultural reforms, the Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an open letter to farmers in the who said that a misunderstanding had been created between some groups of farmers. with regard to reforms.

“Several agricultural unions have welcomed the reforms and are happy,” Tomar said, adding that there were farmers in some regions who had already started to reap the benefits of these reforms. The minister also urged farmers not to be influenced by those who spread lies out of political selfishness.

Earlier in the day, Tomar along with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal were part of a meeting held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to discuss farmers’ problems.

On Wednesday, the agriculture minister thanked farmers in Madhya Pradesh for supporting reforms introduced in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual conference on Friday with farmers from Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP-led state government will transfer Rs 1,660 crore to 35 lakh farmers’ accounts.

Meanwhile, protests against the reforms have entered on the 22nd. Five rounds of talks have been held between representatives of peasant groups and the Center, which were unfinished. Farmers have been camping for several weeks at the border points of the national capital seeking the elimination of the reforms. In an important development, the Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not interfere in the agitation at this stage, adding that the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and, in fact, can be exercised subject to public order. .