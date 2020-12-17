Magistrate takes note of the charge sheet against Arnab | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: A judicial magistrate in Alibag learned on Wednesday of an indictment filed by Raigad police against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and two others, charged in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide complicity case.

Special Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said: “On Wednesday, the matter was upheld to decide whether the crimes can be learned or not. The defendants’ attorneys strongly objected, arguing that they had submitted a request for an amendment to prevent the magistrate from learning of the crime. However, the court was notified that no suspension or provisional order has been issued to disturb the proceedings before the magistrate. ” He added: “ The defense misinterpreted an SC order. ”

The magistrate accepted Gharat’s arguments and examined the charge sheet to see if the prima facie case is valid.

Then, the magistrate ordered that the three defendants remain present before him on January 7, 2021, to take the case to the court of sessions, since the crime is tried by the court of sessions.

Goswami’s lawyer, Aabad Ponda, who was arguing a petition in a Bombay high court court to annul the FIR and against further investigation in the case and trying to prevent the magistrate from learning of the charge sheet presented recently, he indicated that he received information from the magistrate having learned. He said he would amend the petition by also attaching a copy of the charge sheet. The HC court of Judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik allowed Goswami’s attorneys to expeditiously seek a copy of the charge sheet through his defender and took the matter to a hearing on January 6.

The Chief Inspector of Investigating Officer Jamil Shaikh of the Raigad Criminal Branch reported that the Alibaug Trial Court had subpoenaed the three defendants Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh and Neetish Sarda in inciting the suicide of interior decorator Anvay Naik .