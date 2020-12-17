Likely cold wave conditions over Punjab, Delhi for next 2 days: IMD | India News
NEW DELHI: Cold wave conditions are highly likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other regions for the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
“It is very likely that there will be cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days,” IMD said.
“It is very likely that there will be dense fog in isolated foci over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during the morning of December 17,” IMD stated.
Influenced by a wave from the east, scattered to fairly widespread rains / storms most likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep area for the next four days, according to the weather forecast agency.
IMD has also forecast a drop in minimum temperatures of two to three degrees Celsius in parts of the northwestern plains of India and Maharashtra over the next two to three days.
“It will drop three to five degrees Celsius in parts of central India over the next three to four days. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures in eastern India over the next two days and they will decrease four to six degrees Celsius from since then. No significant changes in minimum temperatures over the rest of the country during the next two days, “said IMD.
