leopard-shot-dead-in-west-bengal-after-injuring-four

A leopard was shot and killed in North Bengal after it wounded four people, including a forestry officer, near Bagdogra airport on Wednesday night.

A senior forestry official said the animal left the Gangarampur tea garden and into a wooded area in the backyards of the Rangapani cancer hospital. He attacked a man around 6.30pm.

Then the forest department deployed three teams to capture the animal. But the big cat managed to injure field officer Sanjay Dutta and two others when teams tried to reassure him.

“Forest personnel killed the leopard in self-defense,” said VK Yadav, the state’s wildlife director.

The four injured people were taken to hospitals. The leopard’s carcass was brought to the Forest Range office for an autopsy.

Man-animal conflict is common in and around the tea plantations and forests of North Bengal, where people are often attacked by leopards and other wild animals, including gaur and elephants. Several elephants have also died from electrocution and train accidents in recent times.