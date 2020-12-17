Isro launches camera view aboard CMS-01 launch | India News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: A few hours after the successful launch of India’s 42nd communications satellite CMS-01 by PSLV-C50, the Indian Space Research Organization released a video on Thursday evening with clips captured by cameras on board the rocket.The sharply edited 2.4 minute video begins with the countdown and liftoff from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport.After the first stage, captured by cameras near the launch pad and elsewhere on the ground, the video shows clips of the heat shield separation and finally the satellite separating from the rocket’s fourth stage.The video is accompanied by audio announcements made by Isro scientists at the Sriharikota Mission Control Center regarding the successful completion of the various stages of the mission.