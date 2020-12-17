India wants more talks with China for a ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to the LAC standoff

Opinion

India on Thursday called for more discussions with China to reach a “mutually acceptable solution” on the total disconnection at all friction points on the Line of Royal Control (LAC) in the context of nearly eight months of border confrontation.

The eighth and most recent round of talks between senior Indian and Chinese military commanders took place in Chushul across LAC on November 6, and the two sides have not held any discussions since then as they were unable to bridge the differences. reported on retiring. troops and armored vehicles at key friction points.

“We hope that future discussions will help both parties to reach an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution to ensure complete disconnection at all friction points throughout LAC in the western sector and the full restoration of peace and tranquility as soon as possible”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said at a weekly press conference.

In response to a question about possible talks with China, whether between diplomats or military officials, Srivastava said that several rounds of discussions held so far have led to a better understanding on both sides.

“The two parties continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. These discussions have helped both parties to improve understanding of each other’s positions, ”he said.

India and China recently blamed each other for the situation across LAC, where tens of thousands of troops from both sides have entrenched themselves during the winter. New Delhi has argued that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo in LAC and the violation of several agreements to maintain peace and tranquility on the disputed border triggered the confrontation.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on December 9 that China had given “five different explanations” for deploying thousands of soldiers in LAC and pushing bilateral relations to the most difficult phase in its history. He also said ties were “very significantly damaged” by Beijing’s violation of the border accords.

In response to another question about media reports that a member of the Communist Party of China (CCP) was hired by the Indian consulate in Shanghai through a Chinese state recruitment agency, Srivastava said the ministry was not in a position to independently verify the information.

“In some countries, hiring local staff requires the approval of local authorities. However, all our missions and posts ensure the proper security precautions in this regard, ”he added.

Chinese embassy spokesman Ji Rong said in a statement that such accusations of “CCP infiltration” were unfounded and made out of “ideological biases.” He added: “CCP members are not ‘monsters’ … It is absolutely ridiculous and dishonorable to maliciously label CCP members. [for] ‘espionage’.”

In response to another question about the Indian crew of cargo ships stranded in Chinese ports due to the trade dispute between China and Australia, Srivastava said 23 Indian nationals were aboard the MV Jag Anand, anchored near the port of Jingtang in Hebei province since June 13, and another 16 Indian nationals were aboard the MV Anastasia, anchored near the Caofeidian port since September 20. Both ships were waiting to unload their cargo.

Chinese authorities have said that crew changes are not allowed in these ports due to restrictions related to Covid-19, and the owners of the shipping companies and the cargo recipients were informed of the delay in unloading the cargo.

“The government continues to be in regular contact with the Chinese authorities to seek a resolution to these problems as soon as possible and to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are addressed,” Srivastava said.