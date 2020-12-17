India and the EU reaffirm their commitment to open, free and accessible cyberspace

Opinion

The sixth edition of the India-EU Cyber ​​Dialogue was hosted by India on December 14, where both sides discussed various areas of cooperation in cyberspace, including multilateral and regional cooperation and regional settings.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Dr. S Janakiraman, Co-Secretary of the Cyber ​​Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the EU delegation was led by Joanneke Balfoort , Director of Security and Defense, SEAE.

Discussions covered multilateral and regional cooperation on stability in cyberspace on UN platforms in GGE, OEWG or in regional settings, including relevant discussions in OSCE and ARF, the Diplomacy Toolkit cybercrime, cybercrime cooperation and capacity building, contemporary issues and exchanges on cyber policy, Internet governance, new emerging cyber-related technologies and more.

“The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to an open, free, secure, stable, peaceful and accessible cyberspace that allows economic growth and innovation. The views of both parties converged on many cyberspace issues, ”said MEA.

Both delegations also recognized the need to follow the basic values ​​of both societies in cyberspace and its governance, such as the rule of law, democratic values ​​and fundamental freedoms.

They also agreed to hold the next India-EU Cyber ​​Dialogue in Brussels.