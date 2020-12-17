Hindustan Times News Updates: Cong-Led Parliament Committee to Present Report on Government’s Covid-19 Management and Latest News

Opinion

House panel to present report on government’s Covid management

Parliament’s home affairs committee is poised to present a report on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, an issue that has sparked major political debates with the opposition accusing the Narendra Modi government of mismanagement. read more

Will Kunal Kamra face contempt for his tweets? Supreme Court to decide tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on contempt petitions filed against comedian Kunal Kamra. The petitions against the comedian were filed by two law students, Shrirang Katneshwarkar and Skand Bajpai, and a lawyer, Abhijudaya Mishra. read more

Rafale deep attack cruise missile is upgraded for targets in the mountains

Faced with the prospect of an adversary on the western and eastern fronts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has succeeded in getting the French manufacturer to recalibrate the software of the Rafale fighter jet’s long-range SCALP cruise missile. to ensure that the subsonic weapon hits targets up to 4,000 meters above sea level. read more

Part of a shop under construction falls directly on man’s head in Rajasthan

A pillar from a store under construction fell directly on the head of a man in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. The ANI news agency has shared video of the incident that shows two people walking down a street when suddenly a large rectangular concrete pillar falls on a man’s head. read more

Ricky Ponting predicts the exact way to kick a ball from Prithvi Shaw before it goes out for a duck

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting predicted Prithvi Shaw’s exact mode of ejection seconds before India’s opener was thrown for a second ball after India opted to hit first in the historic day-night test opener. against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. read more

Swara Bhaskar describes her photoshoot: ‘Ripped stockings and mismatched sheets, a bad metaphor for life?’

Actress Swara Bhaskar recently did a photoshoot, but was also quick to make jokes of her own accord. While hilariously and realistically describing the props in her photoshoot, Swara also called herself “the queen of shitty subtitles.” read more

Memes heat Twitter as mercury falls in Delhi. Have you already seen them?

It’s safe to say that winter has set foot in Delhi as all the blankets and wool have finally rolled off the shelves to see the light of day. The city woke up to a teeth chattering morning on Thursday when the temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, according to reports. read more

See: Should India Bet on More Free Trade Pacts? Citigroup Economist Answers

Samiran Chakraborty, MD and Chief Economist, India, Citigroup said there wouldn’t be much traction for trade deals at the regional level unless global growth trends change. Look here